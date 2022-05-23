Vigo County Schools to host a variety of summer enrichment programs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School is almost out for summer and a record number of Vigo County students are getting ready for summer education.
Due to the pandemic, some students are playing catch up on their studies, especially in math and reading and now they're doing it in a fun and educational way!
Beginning next week, K-12 students get the chance to check out a variety of programs within the district.
One of the most popular is for elementary-aged students. That's known as "Math Magic Writing Wonders." It is open to students in second through fifth grade.
Students will participate in a variety of interactive and engaging learning activities and games with a primary focus on math and writing.
Middle school students have an opportunity to check out "Hometown Experiences." Here, they get to learn about their future education and careers. This includes visiting Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Ivy Tech Community College, and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
High school students can take courses ranging from math to science to English at their respective schools.
There is also an exciting performing arts workshop for grades 8-12.
With a big summer full of programming, Vigo County School leaders say they're excited about a big turnout this year.
"We are so thankful to have that extended learning experience for our students and there is truly something for everyone," Katelynn Liebermann, the interim district spokesperson for the Vigo County School Corporation, said.
Students participating in "Math Magic Writing Wonders," "Hometown Experiences," and/or the performing arts workshop will all meet at Woodrow Middle School. Buses will be available for pick up and drop off at each student's respective school.
These programs officially get underway beginning Tuesday, May 31. Additionally, breakfast and lunch will be provided.
There will also be online activities and learning resources available online through the students' Chromebooks.
To sign up for any of these opportunities or to learn more about them, you can call the district's main office. That number is (812) 462-4011.