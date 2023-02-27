Vigo County schools receive diversity training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Diversity training is underway within the Vigo County School Corporation.
Terre Haute North faculty and staff received training last week.
Now, it's Woodrow Wilson and West Vigo Middle and High Schools' turn.
The sensitivity training includes two 30-minute sessions.
The first half hour focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion with Matthew McClendon.
He's the corporation's chief diversity and inclusion officer.
The next 30 minutes zeros in on mental health and bullying. This presentation is led by Project Aware coordinator Dr. Megan Kirk.
Some topics include micro-aggressions, racism, prejudice and having tough conversations.
The goal is to have all faculty and staff members trained by May 2.
Training for all Vigo County students will then follow.