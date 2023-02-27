Vigo County schools receive diversity training

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week. The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&