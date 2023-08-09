Vigo county schools prepare buses to roll out on the first day of school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School is right around the corner, and for a smooth transition, everything needs to be in working shape.
That includes the district's school buses.
News 10 caught up with the Vigo County School Corporation to learn what it does to keep its vehicles in working order.
The district has six mechanics who work all summer long to keep the buses in top shape. On top of that, the buses are inspected every year by the police.
During the school year, every driver checks the vehicle before starting the day, then rechecks it at the end.
School officials say they will have over 8,000 students ready to be picked up when school starts Thursday.
That's why it's so important the buses are ready to roll out.
But all this preparation only does so much if no one is there to drive the buses. Schools across the nation are struggling to find school bus drivers, leaving some to abandon or adjust certain routes.
The Vigo County School Corporation is doing well with over 100 drivers, according to school officials.
However, officials say they are always looking for more drivers. In fact, they have eight routes they need drivers for. In the meantime, the district is using its six mechanics to drive those routes.
To learn more about this job, or to apply, visit the VCSC's website here.