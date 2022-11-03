Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school.
A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Two men in the crowd got into an argument. Terre Haute police say someone reported one of the men lifted his shirt and showed a handgun.
The man in question left before police got there. Officials evacuated the players and the crowd.
Terre Haute Police are investigating this incident. As of Thursday night they've not made any arrests. They're not reporting any injuries.
There will be extra security at both schools Friday.