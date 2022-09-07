Vigo County Schools are seeing a bit of relief from nationwide teacher shortages

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teacher shortages are impacting school districts across the country.
In Indiana, there are at least 1500 full-time positions that still need to be filled. But one Wabash Valley School District is seeing a bit of relief.
Marie Theisz is a history teacher a Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She says it's been challenging recently for many schools throughout the state to find full-time teachers.
"When you see that, it's alarming because you have to have teachers," she said. "We are always going to have kids and students going through the schools and we want to give them what is best."
Some feel new teachers simply don't make enough money, one major cause of this shortage.
But luckily, the problem is not as big of an issue here at home, especially as of recently.
"We are doing a lot better," Theisz said. "When you see the numbers in some of the bigger cities and some of the other rural communities, it's scary."
Vigo County school leaders say, for the 2022-2023 school year, the district filled more than 80 open-teaching positions. This is something that is reassuring to many local teachers.
There are still 13 elementary and 13 secondary positions waiting for full-time teachers and long-term substitutes are currently filling those positions.
Teachers like Theisz are hopeful their current students can be part of the solution in the future.
"Keeping that positive attitude about it, and embracing them, and showing it's a community profession and we all try to support each other," she said.
If you are interested in becoming a full-time teacher or a substitute teacher in your local school district, click here for a full list of current openings in the state.