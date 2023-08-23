Vigo County schools are feeling the heat; how administrators plan to update an HVAC system

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the heat keeps climbing, the harder air conditioning units have to work. That's certainly true for vigo county schools. Parents across the county are concerned that schools aren't staying cool enough, causing some to even take their kids out for the week.
"We're dealing with our hottest temperatures of the year and it is hot right now," said Tom Balitewicz, assistant superintendent.
With temperatures reaching around 100 degrees this week, making sure kids stay cool in school is a priority.
"Right now, we have classrooms where the air conditioner or the chiller's newer in that area and it's working fine. In some other areas it's a little bit warmer," said Balitewicz.
Otter Creek Middle School is just one Vigo County school where AC units aren't able to keep up, especially with such a big building to keep cool.
The units are working, but the problem is they're unable to cool things down inside with such a high temperature outside. In other words, the HVAC system is outdated.
"We have a chiller here that was installed in 1995. That chiller is at the end of its life. As far as a chiller goes, right now we've ordered a new chiller," Balitewicz said.
For now, the school has set up big fans in hallways as students go from class to class. Some schools have gone as far as keeping kids inside for recess. Balitewicz says the administration is making sure that students are safe in the classrooms.
"We are monitoring these chillers 24/7 and making sure that they're working and on. We have a plan in case it does go out and we can't restart it. We have a pro-active plan for that, but hopefully we do not have to use that plan," said Balitewicz.
And at Otter Creek, Balitewicz says they're hoping to have a new chilling system installed by the end of 2023.