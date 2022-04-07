Vigo County School referendum becomes the main talking point at Community Brainstorming Session

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley community is coming together to find new ways to improve the area.
On Thursday evening, the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in West Terre Haute hosted its bi-annual community brainstorming session. Everything from new businesses coming to the area, to preserving wildlife and nature areas was discussed. But the main topic of the night involved Vigo County Schools.
"It's another opportunity to try and share our story about the overall facility plans," Dr. Rob Haworth, the superintendent of Vigo County Schools, said.
Thursday evening, Dr. Haworth presented the district's renovation referendum. This referendum brings $260 million dollars worth of improvements and renovations to all three high schools.
The goal is to help the future of Vigo County schools for generations to come. But it all comes at a cost.
"It's not that I don't believe that the kids need improved schools, it's just the way it's coming down right now [with the economy]," Brenda Wilson, a Vigo County resident said. "The economy just cannot handle it.
Some Vigo County residents like Brenda Wilson shared concerns about how much this referendum will impact their taxes.
Here's how it all breaks down for taxpayers. If the referendum passes, this is how much more homeowners, farmers, and business owners will be paying.
Gross Assessed Home Value:
- $100,000 home pays $6.98 more monthly
- $150,000 home pays $13.92 more monthly
- $200,000 home pays $20.86 more monthly
- $250,000 home pays $27.78 more monthly
- $300,000 home pays $34.72 more monthly
Gross Assessed Agricultural Value:
- 1 acre is $0.28 more monthly
- 10 acres is $2.76 more monthly
- 100 acres is $27.52 more monthly
- 1,000 acres is $275.20 more monthly
Gross Assessed Business Value
- $150,000 business pays $32.00 more monthly
- $200,000 business pays $42.67 more monthly
- $250,000 business pays $53.34 more monthly
- $300,000 home pays $64.00 more monthly
- $500,000 home pays $106.67 more monthly
But despite the added costs, others are still in support. Dr. Haworth says these changes are needed now for the benefit of all Vigo County students.
"Our facilities right now are hindering and hurting our teachers' ability to deliver instruction," he said. "I don't believe it provides the best possible learning environment."
In the end, it all comes down to the voters on May 3, 2022.