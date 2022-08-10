Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety.
It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The Vigo County school district's School Protection Officers have been preparing to ensure this school year will be safe. Officers took part in active shooter training at Top Guns' shooting range.
News 10 spoke with an Administrative School Protection Officer in Vigo county, and he shared that officers want to increase training to once a month. He said that some people may be concerned about funding the training, but money doesn't matter when it comes to kids' safety.
Consistent training keeps officers proficient and ready for possible emergencies.