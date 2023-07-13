Vigo County School Corporation's ILEARN numbers up, but still below the state average

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across Indiana are still recovering academically from pandemic learning loss.
Vigo County students are improving, but most still aren't on par with the state average. The 2023 ILEARN results show how Vigo County students performed in 15 categories.
Compared to last year, Vigo County improved in eight of those categories. But in many of those categories, the total percentage of proficient students is below the state's average.
Take math, for example. In 2022, 33.7 percent of 3rd through 8th graders were proficient in math. In 2023, that number rose to 34.3 percent.
But this year's state average sits at 40.9 percent.
State-wide, proficiency in key subjects is fairly level compared to last year. While learning appears to be stabilizing, the IDOE claims the work isn't done yet.
That's because it says "targeted interventions" need to continue to keep "the academic momentum" going. Educators hope that this data keeps moving forward.
News 10 spoke with Vigo County's superintendent about the results.
"The kids that we were teaching 20 years ago are not the same as the kids we are teaching today. So how does this information help us better adapt so that we are meeting the needs of today's kids," Superintendent Chris Himsel said.
Compared to other urban schools, Vigo County ranks well. Among the top ten schools in the Indiana Urban Schools Association, Vigo County scored in the top three of almost every category.