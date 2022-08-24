Vigo County School Corporation working to get more nurses in its schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Governor's Public Health Commission released its 2022 report.
In it, there was an emphasis on the importance of school nurses for K-12 students.
The commission recommends one school nurse for every 750 students. Many Indiana school corporations are still working to meet that criteria -- Vigo County is one of them.
7,000 of Vigo County's 13,000 students have chronic health issues. That's according to the school corporation's chairperson of nursing.
"Administering insulin, administering emergency meds, things like that, that are nursing type task procedures, and they are being done in the school building. That really wasn't done before," VCSC Chairperson of Nursing Eleni Miller said.
School corporations across Indiana are experiencing a similar dilemma.
Right now, the corporation has 10 registered nurses in rotation, two permanently stationed in Terre Haute North and South Vigo high schools, and health assistants in each school.
Still, they could use more hands.
"You think about what school nurses do, and how valuable they are to school corporations and I know there is an emphasis on having more school nurses in the schools -- I can't disagree with that," Director of Student Services Dr. Tom Balitewicz said.
For some students, a visit with the school nurse is the only healthcare they'll receive. As of August 2022, the corporation has 167 students reported as homeless.
"We get to know those students and their families very, very well and they feel comfortable coming to us with any specific questions they might have or things they think are embarrassing to ask somebody else."
Just like teachers, school nurses are running thin, and the small pay is a big reason. School nurses make around $40,000 a year.
Miller says it's the intangible that motivates her to keep going.
"I like forming those relationships and being able to see them progress throughout the years."
Miller says school nurses help bridge the gap between education and healthcare.