Vigo County School Corporation to no longer require masks on buses

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River is at between Mount Carmel and New Harmony, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Williams. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last as long as about March 8. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3. Waterways will continue to fall this week, aided by very little to no precipitation, temperatures mostly above freezing, some sunshine, and on Tuesday afternoon also breezy winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Tuesday morning by around 1100 AM EST /1000 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70 Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep water and reach capacity with some minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 20.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday, March 10. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&