Vigo County School Corporation to invest about $23 million in HVAC, plumbing repairs. Here's where the money is coming from, and who could do the work

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is moving in the process to upgrade the three high schools.
It will spend about $23 million to upgrade the HVAC and plumbing.
$18 million of these repairs is coming from federal grant money.
The rest is coming from a general obligation bond.
Tuesday, the Vigo County School Corporation's bond steering committee interviewed three firms.
Schmidt Associates was the first group.
It is based out of Indianapolis.
The second is Ameresco, which is headquartered in Massachusetts.
The third is Perfection Group, which is out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The board steering committee will recommend one to the school board.
From there, the board will make a final decision.
Vigo County schools interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz says all three plan to use local labor.
Interim says these upgrades need to happen.
"You could talk to anybody that works in those schools or any student that attends school at those three high schools, and they could tell you that those upgrades to the HVAC are needed terribly," Balitewicz said.
Balitewicz also says he hopes to have the upgrades "well on their way" to completion by December 2024.