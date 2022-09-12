Vigo County School Corporation takes first step toward 2023 budget year approval

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees approved a request to start advertising the 2023 calendar year budget at Monday's meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Donna Wilson said it's the first of three steps in the process.
The budget will now be available on Indiana Gateway (public access portal) starting Tuesday morning.
It will give folks a chance to glance at it before the next meeting on September 26th -- when taxpayers will be allowed to comment on the budget. There will also be budget books available for review.
Finally, on October 10th, the budget committee will ask the board for permission to adopt the budget.
Wilson says Vigo County taxpayers can expect little to no changes from last year.
"I think that if they take a look at it, we're being very transparent...very fiscally responsible. I think that we've shown great efforts toward cost-conservation and right-sizing the district, and I think those are reflected adequately and accurately in our budget presentation," Wilson said.
Other agenda items: several grants were also up for approval.
On the list was the $40,000 Early Intervention Grant -- it will provide reading assessments and consultants that can help identify students with dyslexia.
There's also the High Ability Grant. It provides opportunities for teacher training and supplies.
The last up for approval was the McKinney Vento Grant. Money from this grant helps serve the homeless student population at Ryves Youth Center after-school.
Finally, Superintendent Haworth announced that nominations are now open for the Circle of Honor ceremony. Nominations are not limited to living recipients. The award honors those who have shown dedication and commitment to education in Vigo County. You can nominate here.
Again, the next school board meeting is on September 26th at 6 p.m. at 501 Olive Street.