Vigo County School Corporation reports over 1,000 kids in COVID-19 quarantine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has released its updated COVID-19 dashboard, and numbers across the corporation are up.
Students
As of January 12, the school corporation reports over 1,000 kids are in quarantine. That's more than double last week's 458 students in quarantine.
The numbers show 360 students tested positive for COVID-19, up from 176 last week.
Teachers
Numbers are up for teaching staff as well.
The school corporation reports 25 teachers are in quarantine, up from 20 last week.
In total, 36 teachers are missing class with positive COVID-19 cases. That number is up from 23 last week.
Other Staff
Other staff can include people like bus drivers and cafeteria workers, among many other jobs.
The Vigo County School Corporation reports 49 non-teaching staff workers are in quarantine. That number is up from 16 last week.
When it comes to positive cases among the non-teacher staff, 56 positive COVID-19 cases were reported. That number is up from 30 last week.