Vigo County School Corporation plans to implement a new program to fight bullying

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2023-24 school year starts back up in Vigo County on Thursday. But before kids are back in the hallways and classrooms, the school board wants to be sure the year starts off on the right foot.

From welcoming 80 new teachers, to addressing issues with bullying, the Vigo County School Corporation has been busy trying to make school a place students want to be.

Just within the past year, the Vigo County School Corporation has faced major issues with bullying in schools. Before this new year starts, the school board wants to change that narrative.

They'll do that by implementing a behavioral program called Rachel's Challenge.

"We really want to impress upon them the importance of getting along with others and building strong relationships with other students, positive strong relationships with other students. Hopefully it'll help pertail some of the discipline numbers that we're seeing," said Tom Balitewicz, assistant superintendent for student services.

Rachel's Challenge was created after the events of the Columbine High School shooting, in honor of Rachel Scott and other victims lost that day.

Starting the third week in August, representatives from the organization will be coming into all Vigo County schools to set up workshops, where students and faculty can work to eliminate the cause of harassment, violence, and self-harm.

"We want to set that tone in the sense of, 'hey let's all try to be mindful of showing kindness to others and showing respect, being helpful.' That's the tone we want to set with everybody," Blitewicz said.

Along with that, an update has been made on the response to bullying in school. Faculty now have to notify parents within five days if there's an ongoing incident, and then give updates on the situation periodically.

Balitewicz is hopeful to see some change this school year.

"With these new programs, we bring new programs every year, and so there's nothing different about that. We try to think outside the box and do some things different and this is what we're bringing into 23 and 24 school year," said Balitewicz.

Doctor Balitewicz also says there will be a couple workshops with Vigo County parents. But before that, if you'd like to learn more about Rachel's Challenge, CLICK HERE.