Vigo County School Corporation offers after-school tutoring to help students with pandemic learning loss

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation continues to offer after-school tutoring to help students with pandemic learning loss.
The program got positive feedback last year, which is why local schools are participating in the program again this year.
Benjamin Franklin Elementary School is one of the many schools offering after-school tutoring. Serina Tackett is a 1st-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School who is participating in the after-school tutoring program.
Tackett is not the only teacher who has seen kids struggling with learning after the pandemic.
"Not even just our community, but I feel like as a whole that the united states back in education. So we're really just trying to pick up the ball and get back to where they need to be," said Tackett.
The tutoring is three days a week for an hour and a half each day. Federal money helps cover the cost. In order to focus on each student's struggles and needs, Tackett splits the students into smaller groups.
"When you have a whole group in the classroom, sometimes it's hard to make sure each kid is getting those skill sets that they need," said Tackett.
To make learning more fun and engaging, teachers let students use booklets and play games for certain subjects.
The school has seen a huge toll on literacy skills. Tackett wants to focus on this during her tutoring sessions.
"Sometimes, I'll read a book as a read-aloud in class to get them more engaged, while we also like to do a lot of reading counts, so they earn points for the books and what they read," said Tackett.
Tackett says she has already seen process in her students in the classroom. She hopes this program is long-term and will continue in the future.
"Starting to pick up on it, so it makes me really excited because like this is something we should continue in the future. I mean, even if we were to get the kids caught back up, it never hurts to give them a little extra help," said Tackett.
The program will end this year on April 13th.