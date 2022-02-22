Vigo County School Corporation makes masks optional for students, staff

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 22.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
through Wednesday March 2nd.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)-Masks are now optional for students in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Beginning Monday, families could decide whether or not their students attended classes with or without masks. This mask is extended to all staff and extracurriculars.

Masks will still be required on buses per a federal mandate. Masks are required on school buses until March 18th.

Interim Spokesperson for Vigo County School Corporation Katelynn Lieberman said they respect every individual's decision when it comes to masking.

"We know that we have immunocompromised individuals among us and in our families," she said. "So, we are doing our very best to protect them and with that being shared, we respect the wearing of masks by students and staff."

Lieberman said this decision was made with the guidance of local health officials. One of those officials is Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken. He said now was the perfect time to make the transition with Covid-19 numbers dropping quickly.

"Vigo County is a lot like the rest of the state and the nation right now," he said. "Case numbers are falling rather precipitously, which we've been looking forward to for quite a while."

But, Brucken said he and other health officials still remain cautious when sounding an all-clear for Covid-19. He said you should still remain vigilant.

"As one wave has started to dissipate and we've all taken a collective sigh of relief," Brucken said. "Only to be hit with another surge. There's always going to be apprehension that another variant will still come up."

Brucken said many local hospitals and ICUs remain strained. He said community members should still continue to take precautions, like avoiding large crowds and getting vaccinated.

