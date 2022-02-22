Vigo County School Corporation makes masks optional for students, staff

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)-Masks are now optional for students in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Beginning Monday, families could decide whether or not their students attended classes with or without masks. This mask is extended to all staff and extracurriculars.

Masks will still be required on buses per a federal mandate. Masks are required on school buses until March 18th.

Interim Spokesperson for Vigo County School Corporation Katelynn Lieberman said they respect every individual's decision when it comes to masking.

"We know that we have immunocompromised individuals among us and in our families," she said. "So, we are doing our very best to protect them and with that being shared, we respect the wearing of masks by students and staff."

Lieberman said this decision was made with the guidance of local health officials. One of those officials is Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken. He said now was the perfect time to make the transition with Covid-19 numbers dropping quickly.

"Vigo County is a lot like the rest of the state and the nation right now," he said. "Case numbers are falling rather precipitously, which we've been looking forward to for quite a while."

But, Brucken said he and other health officials still remain cautious when sounding an all-clear for Covid-19. He said you should still remain vigilant.

"As one wave has started to dissipate and we've all taken a collective sigh of relief," Brucken said. "Only to be hit with another surge. There's always going to be apprehension that another variant will still come up."

Brucken said many local hospitals and ICUs remain strained. He said community members should still continue to take precautions, like avoiding large crowds and getting vaccinated.