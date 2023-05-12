Vigo County School Corporation hold second annual "Circle of Honor"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation recognized some outstanding individuals Friday.
The second annual "Circle of Honor" ceremony happened Friday morning. The award honors people who are dedicated to education in Vigo County.
Their support could be inside the classroom - or outside, through donations or other contributions.
Oscar Session was one of the honorees. He is from Terre Haute. He spent more than 30 years in teaching and administration in Detroit.
"It's important to see there are people who recognize the importance of education, I understand how difficult it can be to be in that area," Session said.
Eighteen people were awarded.