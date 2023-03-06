Vigo County School Corporation enrollment projections and transfer report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Enrollment continues to go down at Vigo County schools, but the school corporation says it has plans to combat the issue.
On Monday, Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz presented an update on the student population. It featured statistics from the 2020 McKibben Demographic Study.
The presentation included enrollment projections and a transfer report.
The study indicates that student enrollment will continue to drop as the county's population continues to decline.
One of the biggest takeaways was the number of transfers listed.
The report states that there were 373 transfers this school year. A majority of those were district and out-of-state transfers.
For each student out, the corporation loses around $7,000. In total, that's near $2.6 million dollars in lost revenue.
Dr. Balitewicz wants people to know this is happening in other Indiana counties. He says they are working on a plan to combat this issue here.
"I think the biggest takeaway is to be vigilant about our numbers and to really understand them, and be able to forecast and budget for those numbers. Also, to let the community know what we're working through with these numbers. They may have a financial impact on what we do in our school corporation," Dr. Balitewicz said.
Dr. Balitewicz presented some recommendations for the board to consider.
These include:
- expand the number of seats at the alternative school, and ease the admission process.
- standardize the data coding process for the high schools,
- and create a survey for students that withdraw to find out why.
The board will meet again on March 20.