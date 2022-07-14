Vigo County School Corporation celebrates ILEARN results in a post-COVID school year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation is celebrating the recent achievements of its students.
The school corporation said math scores improved for five of the six grades tested in ILEARN. Additionally, the corporation ranked in the top three of the largest districts in the state in 14 tested areas.
Deputy superintendent Karen Goeller said these results were exciting for the district.
"A big success story in terms of math achievement," Goeller said. "One that is very much needed after two years of a pandemic. We were thrilled to see these math results."
Math scores are improving across the state. A recent study from the Indiana Department of Education explored how students are doing after Covid-19 affected learning for several years. The study found math learning to be in recovery. This means students may attain this level of learning without the interruption of the pandemic.
When it came to language arts, though, the study found this type of learning to be stabilizing. This means students may need additional support in this area to recover from pandemic learning.
But, the VCSC's achievements did not come without a strong effort from educators within the schools. Goller said the schools implemented many educational programs to get those math scores up. She said more math-focused time was offered during the school day with coaches available to help. After-school tutoring was also available for students. All of this was made possible through grants from the state, United Way, and the Vigo County Education Association.
Online platforms have also played a factor in the school corporation's success. But, the school corporation recognizes all of this would have not been possible without the help of those in the community.
"Achievement like that really is not just from the school corporation," Goller said. "It really is from partners all across the county and our teachers and our principals are really grateful for the support we have in the community."
Goller said all this information will be used to help form the curriculum for the upcoming school year.