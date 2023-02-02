Vigo County School Corporation announces new collaborative program to help keep students safe

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - Making school safer for kids is a priority for Vigo County schools.
There's a new collaborative campaign that's partnering the schools with local law enforcement.
The Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County sheriff Office, Terre Haute Police Department, and Vigo County prosecutors announced a new campaign called "Be S.A.F.E."
Vigo County has noticed an increase in reports of bullying, violence, and more. The goal of this program is to help decrease those numbers.
"Be S.A.F.E" stands for "Students and Families Everywhere." It's a platform that assists students, parents, and teachers in Vigo County to find safe resources.
The platform offers support for mental illness, bullying, campus safety, racism, social media threats, and anything else. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says last year, a rise a reports came in Vigo County.
Former Superintendent Rob Haworth wanted to be proactive and fix the problem.
"He wanted to meet with us because he was concerned about the number of reports that were going on at the school, you know, incidents with students, batteries, violence, things like that," said Sheriff Plasse.
Vigo County Superintendent Tom Balitewicz, says technology has its pros and cons. Although, he says online bullying can follow a kid around for 24 hours.
"With the advent of social media comes the advert of social media bullying, and the biggest thing that has changed with that is now harassment, or bullying, can go on beyond the school day," said Balitewicz.
To help kids voice their concerns anonymously, the "S.A.F.E" platform is on the Vigo County School Corporation Website. It gives a number of resources for students to report on. This includes "Stop It," Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers," VCSC Bullying Report," and "988 Suicide Hotline." These resources are all put into one place to make it easier for students to navigate.
"The goal is to make our kids safer, and that's why it started. We have been working together to get to this point today, and today was the day when they were ready to announce it to the public," said Sheriff Plasse.
The school corporation will also have an awareness campaign for students this month.
