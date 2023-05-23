Vigo County School Board president announces contract agreement with new superintendent, name still under wraps

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board president announced Tuesday morning they have an agreement in principle with a new superintendent.
Both parties have signed a contract.
The board president talked about that contract during a news conference.
While we know more about the next Vigo County School's superintendent, we still don't know that person's name.
Board President Amy Lore said she and other board members worked into the early morning hours on this contract.
Lore talked a lot about the new superintendent's compensation. He will make a salary of $270,000. The board will vote on the contract at a meeting on June 2.
We asked Lore why the person's name still hasn't been made public.
"June 2, we'll have that public hearing, and that will only be to discuss the contents of the contract, and after that, we'll have to work it out. Traditionally, I have heard that the best practice is not to announce the name until the day you voted the person it," Lore told us.
You will find the entire, redacted contract below.