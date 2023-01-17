Vigo County School Corp. continues its search for new superintendent, looking for suitable consulting firm

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation continues its search for a new superintendent.
Right now, they are interviewing consulting firms to help find talented candidates.
On Tuesday, the school board met 'virtually' with Dr. Kevin O'Mara. He is a representative from School Exec Connect. It is a consulting company based out of Chicago that specializes in national superintendent searches.
If hired, the company would create a pool of candidates for the board to choose from.
Dr. O'Mara says his firm conducts a 3-pronged process.
The team would hold 10 to 12 focus groups with students, elected officials, teachers and the board. Then, two open forums would follow.
Finally, his team would customize and design a survey for community input.
School board president Amy Lore says she is looking for a candidate who is passionate about Vigo County.
"I think you can love this community even if you're not from here. So, that's why we're looking at all of these organizations that might bring in talent that aren't necessarily from our neck of the woods," VCSC Board of Trustees President Amy Lore said.
School Exec Connect would cost the corporation around $21,500.
Lore says this is the first of three national-scale firm presentations.
The board rescheduled its' meeting with the Indiana School Board Association. The group cancelled last minute on Tuesday.
The next meeting is Jan. 23.