Vigo County School Corp. addressing facility issues at its three high schools, here's the plan

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening. It will then
fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon to 17.8 feet
Thursday evening. It will rise above flood stage again Friday
morning to 18.1 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below
flood stage again early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 17.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County School Corp. addressing facility issues at its three high schools, here's the plan

  Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County high schools are undergoing some big changes.

The Vigo County School Corporation announced its plan to address facility issues at the three schools. 

You may recall, the $261 million referendum to address these issues did not pass in the general election. Now, the corporation is using government money to make necessary improvements.

School officials compared the ongoing facility issues to "kicking cans down the road."

They say they were always pushed back because of the idea that they would be getting new buildings, but that road is closed. They say they need to fix the issues now. 

Dr. John Newport is the Vigo County School Corporation Chief Operating Officer. On Monday, he presented an update on the projects they have in the works in the three Vigo County high schools.

The improvements address these 5 areas:

  • heating ventilation and cooling 
  • a security camera installation
  • 5-year terrazzo flooring refinish plan
  • bathroom refresh
  • and a new facility study

The study focuses on improving the current high school buildings, rather than building new ones.

Dr. Newport says this will allow them to prioritize projects within each school.

"Start addressing those areas, start prioritizing them by cost, and by need. Each facility is it's own. Then, we can start working on those projects," Dr. Newport said.

The HVAC projects are the most pricey -- with a total cost of $23 million.

The corporation plans to use $18 million in COVID relief money (ESSR funds), and $5 million from the bond committee to foot the bill.

Dr. John Newport says these improvements are what the students need to flourish.

"It is really what our schools and our facilities need. It helps make that educational environment a positive one."

The new security cameras will be done by June 2023.

The 5-year terrazzo flooring refinish will begin this spring. Year one will consist of the following areas:

  • Terre Haute North: main entrance, auditorium, guidance, and cafeteria area
  • Terre Haute South: main entrance, auditorium, guidance, and cafeteria area
  • West Vigo: Front Hall from Main Office to Green Dome

The bathroom refresh will be done by the start of the 2023 school year.     

All projects paid for with ESSR dollars have to be completed by Dec. of 2024.

For more information on the projects and their timeline click here.

