Vigo County School Corp. addressing facility issues at its three high schools, here's the plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County high schools are undergoing some big changes.
The Vigo County School Corporation announced its plan to address facility issues at the three schools.
You may recall, the $261 million referendum to address these issues did not pass in the general election. Now, the corporation is using government money to make necessary improvements.
School officials compared the ongoing facility issues to "kicking cans down the road."
They say they were always pushed back because of the idea that they would be getting new buildings, but that road is closed. They say they need to fix the issues now.
Dr. John Newport is the Vigo County School Corporation Chief Operating Officer. On Monday, he presented an update on the projects they have in the works in the three Vigo County high schools.
The improvements address these 5 areas:
- heating ventilation and cooling
- a security camera installation
- 5-year terrazzo flooring refinish plan
- bathroom refresh
- and a new facility study
The study focuses on improving the current high school buildings, rather than building new ones.
Dr. Newport says this will allow them to prioritize projects within each school.
"Start addressing those areas, start prioritizing them by cost, and by need. Each facility is it's own. Then, we can start working on those projects," Dr. Newport said.
The HVAC projects are the most pricey -- with a total cost of $23 million.
The corporation plans to use $18 million in COVID relief money (ESSR funds), and $5 million from the bond committee to foot the bill.
Dr. John Newport says these improvements are what the students need to flourish.
"It is really what our schools and our facilities need. It helps make that educational environment a positive one."
The new security cameras will be done by June 2023.
The 5-year terrazzo flooring refinish will begin this spring. Year one will consist of the following areas:
- Terre Haute North: main entrance, auditorium, guidance, and cafeteria area
- Terre Haute South: main entrance, auditorium, guidance, and cafeteria area
- West Vigo: Front Hall from Main Office to Green Dome
The bathroom refresh will be done by the start of the 2023 school year.
All projects paid for with ESSR dollars have to be completed by Dec. of 2024.
For more information on the projects and their timeline click here.