Vigo County school board down to 12 candidates for superintendent

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve people are in the running to become the next superintendent of Vigo County schools.
The deadline for applications was midnight on Wednesday. The school board had hoped for at least ten applicants.
Right now, board members can review each application online.
They'll meet on Monday to discuss the different candidates. Then around six applicants will be invited for the first round of interviews.
That's scheduled for April 3 and 4.
About two to three applicants will come back for the second round of interviews.
The school board says it'll consider the community's input during the interview process.
If there isn't a strong match, the school board could go back to square one.
"If we get through this process and we are unhappy, we can start over if we want to. That would be kind of a nuclear option, and I hope that we don't have to do that," School board president Amy Lore said.
The school board hopes to have a new superintendent in place by July 1.