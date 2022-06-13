Vigo County School Board approves to move forward with new security camera systems, among other items

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees had its first meeting of the summer on Monday.
The meeting took place at Otter Creek Elementary School.
There were several items on the agenda, but student safety was the priority. Especially, with the recent violence targeting schools throughout the nation.
The board of trustees approved a motion to move forward with the replacement of outdated security camera systems.
These new cameras will replace ones in Terre Haute North High School, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and West Vigo middle and high schools.
With the approval on Monday, the bidding process officially opened.
The General Obligation Bond Funds will pay for the new systems.
The Coordinator of Safety and Security for Vigo County schools, Kurt Brinegar tells News 10 they are looking at computer-based camera systems with iCloud storage. These features will allow them to obtain footage from any location quickly.
He says having a security measure like this in place is crucial in ensuring students safety.
"It's very imperative at this time in today's world. It seems that we need to be more on top of our game. Technology continues to advance. So, when technology advances, our security needs to advance along with it," Brinegar said.
There is not a set timeline on when camera installation will take place, but the hope is to have them up-and-running by this coming school year.
Several other items were on the agenda at Monday's school board meeting.
They included an update to Otter Creek Middle School renovations. As well as a tour of the progress.
Plus, the approval of a $100,000 "Health Issues and Challenges" grant. It is money from the Indiana Department of Health.
The two-year grant focuses on improving students' health behaviors and nutrition.
The board also approved a United Way Financial Management "Financial Skills For Teens" grant.
The grant will help high school students improve their financial literacy.
Lastly, the board approved several major personnel changes. Those are as follows:
- John Newport is the new director of facility support and transportation. He is replacing Rick Long, who is retiring.
- Teresa Stuckey will be the director of elementary education, Title 1 and communication. She replaces Christi Fenton, who is retiring. Stuckey will also be in charge of working with news media.
- Katelynn Liebermann is the new curriculum coordinator for assessment, math and science.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth says these changes coincide with the right-sizing of the district.