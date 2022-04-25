Vigo County School Board approves resolution that ends current referendum years early

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board approved a resolution ending the 2019 operating referendum three years early at Monday's school board meeting.
That is if the current referendum on the ballot passes on May 3rd.
You may remember, that the 2019 referendum raised property taxes slightly to help pay for teacher raises as well as student protection officers, guidance counselors, and transportation.
Vigo County Schools Superintendent, Rob Haworth, tells News 10 that the district can do this because of right-sizing and government funds.
"A year later we were given 40 million dollars of ESSR funds that can now be used to assist us and those things that we were dealing with, with the operational referendum," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.
If the referendum passes on May 3rd, the school corporation would use the ESSR funds to improve Vigo County's middle and elementary schools.
But if it doesn't...
"We would take those ESSR funds and immediately address those HVAC issues within the school corporation -- especially, those three high schools."
With this resolution, there is now something major voters need to recognize. Haworth says the question on the ballot is now factually incorrect.
"That question was designed at a tax rate that was on $1.41. With this action tonight, factually, it should be based on $1.24."
Fifty-two percent of homeowners in Vigo County will now pay less than $7 a month to have new high schools. An additional 38% will pay less than $14 a month.
Even so, some voters are still not convinced to vote yes.
"Every year your property taxes are reassessed and they always go up. So, that $7 by the end of 22 years...who knows where you are going to be at. Even though they abolished this last one, I'm not for the new one either," concerned parent Josh Stonebraker said.
Haworth says that if the new referendum passes, the current referendum will end in 2024, and the new tax rate will begin in 2025.
The two would never overlap.