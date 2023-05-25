Vigo County School Board announce new superintendent elect of schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board president announced Tuesday morning they have an agreement in principle with a new superintendent.

Up until now, his name wasn't released.

On Thursday, school officials identified that person as Dr. Chris Himsel.

"Within minutes of meeting Dr. Himsel, I knew this was the person who could lead our school corporation," Board President Amy Lore said in a written statement. "He brings deep experience, knowledge and joy for education. He exemplifies the leader our community asked us to find and the Board has been unanimous in supporting his candidacy. We eagerly anticipate introducing him to Team Vigo and our community."

Who is Dr. Chris Himsel?

Himsel was named Superintendent of the Year for the State of Indiana in 2017 when he led Northwest Allen County Schools.

Himsel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics education from Indiana State University. He has since earned an education specialist degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from ISU. He also earned a Master of Science degree in secondary school administration from Butler University.

"I am excited to be a part of Team Vigo. I look forward to meeting students and their families, members of the Vigo County School Corporation staff and members of the community. Most importantly, I am excited to be a part of a team dedicated to developing the talent and nurturing the creativity of each learner we are blessed to serve." Himsel said in a written statement.

What's next?

The next step is a public hearing. School officials said that will happen on Monday, June 5, at 6 p.m. at the Vigo County School Administration Conference Center in West Terre Haute.

Earlier this week, Board President Amy Lore told us the new superintendent would make a salary of $195,000 yearly.

If the board approves, he is expected to start at the beginning of July.

You can see a copy of the contract below.