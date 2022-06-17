Vigo County residents will soon have the chance to recycle glass - here are the details

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covid-19 pandemic nearly shattered a specific recycling program in Vigo County, but now leaders hope to pick up the pieces by restarting.
News 10 talked with Vigo County Solid Waste Management to explain what's happening.
In two months, Vigo County residents will once again be able to recycle their glass.
We spoke with executive director Karrum Nasser about the new program. He says the glass recycling program will start in August.
The program will be exclusive to people who live in Vigo County. Residents can drop off their glass items at the recycling center on Haythorne Avenue in a bin labeled "glass only."
Nasser says that this is another step forward for those interested in recycling.
