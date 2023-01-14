Vigo county residents were able to meet with Indiana legislators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents had the chance to meet Indiana legislators in Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Public Library hosted the legislative cracker-barrel. Legislators shared their goals for the next legislative session.
Residents were also able to share what is on their mind. Senator Jon Ford, Representatives Pfaff and Borders were there today.
Strategic communication manager at Vigo County Public Library, Elizabeth Scamihorn says this is a great opportunity to voice opinions.
"Not everybody has the opportunity to visit the state house, and so this is a great opportunity for residents to visit in their hometown to meet with their legislators and to share with them the things that are on their minds and hearts that will impact their community," said Scamihorn.
If you were unable to make it, you can find the session recording here.