Vigo County residents storm recovery continues with tree limb disposal site

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County resident Larry Peel says the damage from recent storms did more than just drop limbs from surrounding trees. he said, "I saw the storm coming in and, just, it was probably one of the worst that I have seen. We had a lot of trees down...and a lot of streets blocked off."
The tree limb disposal site is located at 10970 South Sullivan Place and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, including the weekend, for the next week. Vigo County commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says that the site is meant for tree limbs only.
If anything else ends up up there, the site will be shut down. Clinkenbeard agrees with Peel when he says this may be the worst storm he has ever seen.
"I think people need to realize this was a once in a generation type storm," he said. "I would compare it to the blizzard of 78' and the floods of 08'," he said. "I've been here all of my life and this is a big event."
Clinkenbeard knows tings were not perfectly handled, but says county leaders will learn from recent storms and be better prepared for if and when it happens again.
"We will sit down sometime and figure out okay how can we do things better," he said. "I think there are things we can obviously do better, we will work on that, and hopefully we won't have one of these for a long time."
Thomas Bowker is another local resident who took advantage of the fallen tree limb disposal site. he says this opportunity takes a lot of pressure off of those in the area.
"I knew right away exactly what I was going to do," he said. "That just saves me the time from messing with them farther at home."
If you are unable to make it to the disposal site and live in the city limits, you can leave your debris in the tree row. City Crews will pick them up this week.