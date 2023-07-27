Vigo County residents speak on social and educational issues found in public schooling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents shared their thoughts and opinions on Vigo County schools at the Terre Haute 10 meeting. You may remember, the group is made up of 10 people who were removed from the Vigo County Schools Equity Leadership and Diversity team.
Now, the group is working independently of the school corporation, listening in on comments from the public about different societal and educational issues.
Tonight's meeting was just for community input. From topics of racism to gaps in education, Vigo County parents, teachers, and community members shared their perspectives and suggestions for better schooling environments.
Emotions were high at the Terre Haute 10 listening session. Those who showed up were split into 3 groups: teachers, parents, and community members.
"Part of listening is gathering information based on various perspectives," said Mary Howard-Hamilton, chair of Terre Haute 10.
Selanda Brown was a part of the community member conversation. She was born and raised here. Through the years she had experienced racial issues first hand.
"When I was in second grade, I had a kid call me the n-word. And then, my teacher looked in the dictionary and showed me and said, 'Oh that's just another name for a black person,'" said Brown.
This is just one incident that Brown shared with us. And even though it was years ago, those in the community say this issue is still very much alive. And that meetings like this are to bring light to different suggestions to make things a litlle better.
"Education - making sure that people are aware of the fact that there are different idea sets that are not necessarily good," Brown suggested. "Secondly, I think would be accountability. I think that's the big one. I don't think we have any accountability right now. So, you can do or say whatever and there's no reprecutions. Thirdly, would be representation."
With these community comments, the Terre Haute 10 hopes to present them to Vigo County School Corporation. Attendees and leaders say this is just one small step towards righting some wrongs, but it's crucial to keep the faith.
"The outcome of this is to hopefully give some individuals hope. Because we can't move forward with any type of situation dealing with race, racism, diversity, inequity unless there is hope," said Howard-Hamilton.
These comments will be presented at the next Vigo County School Corporation meeting on August 7th. And with school about to start up, leaders say there's no better time than now.