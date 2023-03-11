Vigo County residents have the chance to get rid of unwanted items

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time for spring cleaning and many people unloaded their junk today!
Vigo County Solid Waste Management is offering several cleanup dates this year. Today was the first!
The event happened outside Prairieton United Methodist Church. Only people who live in Vigo County can participate in these cleanup days.
The district accepts everything from furniture and mattresses to yard debris.
"A lot of times, people accumulate a lot more than they realize. Then, they don't know what to do with it. We just give them the opportunity. If they can get it here, we can unload it, regardless of what it is," said Philip Ross, director of operations at Vigo County Solid Waste Management.
There will be several more chances to unload your trash this year!
The next Vigo County cleanup day is next Saturday, March 18th. Containers will be left outside the New Goshen Volunteer Fire Department.
We've linked you to more information about dates and acceptable items, here.