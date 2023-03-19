Vigo County residents can receive free healthcare at an upcoming event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Rotary Club is partnering with the military to provide no cost health care for eight days.
Club officials say that their records and information from previous surveys show that people in low-income areas cannot afford healthcare.
Officials talk about what they hope to accomplish at the event.
"We are hoping to reach any and all people from Vigo County and the Surrounding Wabash Valley for any type of dental, single vision, and basic healthcare at no cost to them," said Angela Burch with the Terre Haute South Rotary Club.
As burch said, the event will offer dental, vision, and basic healthcare. It will run from June 7th to June 14th. The clinic will be set up at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club located at 924 North 13th Street in Terre Haute.
