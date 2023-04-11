Vigo County residents are referring to them as the "Terre Haute Ten" - find out why

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on the recent disbandment of the Vigo County School Corporation's Equity Leadership and Diversity Team.
We told you last week, ten members had been removed from the committee.
The removal was in response to a request to see the "full redacted report" of a racism investigation at West Vigo High School.
Those same members came before the school board Monday night, as did many heated community members.
Before the meeting even began, there were community members protesting the board's disbandment decision, and inside, the public comment got heated fast.
"You should be embarrassed, I hope you go home and be embarrassed," an enraged community member said to the board.
Vigo residents were asking to see the ten members reinstated immediately.
They also questioned why -- they too -- could not see the report if it was paid for with taxpayer dollars.
At one point, President Amy Lore had to call a "recess on disturbance."
At the end of the meeting, the disbanded members addressed the school board with recommendations on how they might move forward.
"You are punishing your colleagues and harming our students," former task force member Dr. Mary Howard-Hamilton said.
Dr. Howard-Hamilton was one of the dismissed members leading the charge. She hopes the school board will reach out.
"Our recommendations were that we get to have an opportunity to see the redacted report. We also want to have a conversation with the leadership in regards to the possible reinstatement of the those who wish to return," Dr. Howard-Hamilton said.
Additionally, Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz provided a response as to why he and the board made the decision.
He said it was based off of FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and student privacy, and that he will be speaking with the "Terre Haute Ten" this week.
News 10 also spoke to VCSC School Board President Amy Lore.
She says the board listened and took notes, and regarding what happens next -- she will find that out from Dr. Balitewicz.
"I expect a phone call from him and we will talk," President Amy Lore said.
News 10 also learned that one other member decided to resign from the team for the same reasons. She wanted to see the full report. Her name is Dee Reed.