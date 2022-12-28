Vigo County Republicans Chris Switzer, Brad Newman cleared of violating state party rules

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Vigo County Republicans have been cleared of violating state party rules.
We told you before out-going Vigo County councilwoman Brenda Wilson accused commissioner Chris Switzer and clerk Brad Newman of violating party rules.
She claims they supported her Democratic opponent, Nancy Allsup.
Wilson says because of that, Switzer and Newman were not Republicans in good standing.
Wilson wanted Newman and Switzer removed as precinct committee men.
The 8th district GOP committee held a hearing on December 15.
The committee recently informed each person that it did not find Wilson's allegations to be violations.
Wilson says she plans to file an appeal.
Switzer said on his Facebook account that he would like to thank the committee members for a fair and reasonable hearing.
News 10 spoke with Brad Newman about the situation.
He says since the hearing, he's resigned as precinct committeeman.
"Honestly, I didn't have time for that nonsense. I think the whole thing has kind of been ridiculous in the first place," Newman said.
Wilson says she's filing her appeal with the state GOP.