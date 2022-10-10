Vigo County Republican Chairman requests removal of election board member, effective immediately

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday - News 10 learned a Vigo County Election Board member had been removed, effective immediately.
Vigo County Republican Chairman Randall Gentry took this abrupt action.
He wrote a letter to Brad Newman, the Vigo County Clerk. In this letter, Gentry cited the Indiana Code.
He called for the immediate removal of Brian Garcia from the board. Gentry nominated Jerry Arnold to replace Garcia.
Neither Newman nor Garcia supported changing the current ballot structure.
Now for some back story here, the Vigo County Election Board held an emergency meeting Sunday morning. Concerns were raised that voting machine ballots may favor one candidate over others.
In some races, electronic ballot machines did not list every candidate on one page. This means that in some cases only one name would be listed, before going to the next page.
It could leave some voters to think there's only one candidate.
After a vote, it was decided not to make changes to the ballots.
John Kesler, the Vigo County Election Board President, spoke on his reactions following the vote.
"I want to make sure that it is right and fair. In my mind, it's not right and it's not fair so I guess my answer would be yes I am disappointed," Kesler said.
No change will be made to the electronic ballots before early voting begins on Wednesday, October 12th.