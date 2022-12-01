Vigo County Republican Brenda Wilson files complaint against two fellow Republicans, Chris Switzer and Brad Newman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County councilwoman has filed a complaint with the 8th District GOP office.
It's against fellow Republicans, County commissioner Chris Switzer and county clerk Brad Newman.
County councilwoman Brenda Wilson is saying that Switzer and Newman violated party rules.
Both Switzer and Newman are also GOP precinct committeemen.
Wilson says they both supported her Democratic challenger, Nancy Allsup.
According to the Indiana State GOP guidelines, a "Republican in good standing" supports Republican nominees and does not openly support another non-republican candidate.
In her complaint, Wilson accuses Newman of several instances of supporting Allsup over Wilson.
News 10 reached out to Newman about the allegations.
He hasn't returned our phone calls or text messages.
Meanwhile, Wilson accused Switzer of recruiting Allsup to run against her.
In a statement to News 10, Switzer said, "Wilson’s complaint is just an airing of grievances by Brenda Wilson and Republican Chairman Randy Gentry by passing blame for a failed campaign. Wilson’s loss is her fault and her fault alone. The people of Vigo County are tired of divisive and nasty politics, which is exactly what Gentry and Wilson are engaged in. I’m focused on moving our community forward and representing everyone in Vigo County. I will not let this frivolous complaint distract me from that mission."
Wilson says that based on her allegations, neither Newman nor Switzer are Republicans in good standing.
"He targeted me and particularly in this election. As far as Mr. Switzer, in my opinion, he is a liar. He recruited my opponent," Wilson said.
Wilson lost the election against Democrat Nancy Allsup by just over 200 votes.
Allsup told News 10 on the phone that Switzer never spoke to her about running for County council.
News 10 also asked Vigo County GOP chairman Randy Gentry for comment.
He said "nope" and then hung up the phone.
As far as what's next, there will be a committee hearing on December 15 in Daviess County.