Vigo County ranks low in state health rankings - here's what local health workers told us they've seen

  • Updated
  • 0
 By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -  Vigo County is the 83rd-healthiest county in the state of Indiana, according to doctors at Union Hospital.

Staff at Union also ran an internal survey to determine what leaders feel are the largest health concerns in the Wabash Valley.

The results of the survey show that heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are three of their main concerns.

Cardiovascular deaths are 23% higher in Vigo County than the state average.

Doctors add Indiana is also the 12th most obese state country.  

Doctors also said Vigo County is the lowest-ranked county in terms of healthy food.

