Vigo County Public Library hosts "Pre-Miracle"

Food drive
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, people from across the Wabash valley came out to support people in need.

Miracle on 7th Street hosted a food drive at the Vigo County Public Library.

The organization collected donations for people battling food insecurity.

This was the first year for the "Pre-Miracle" food drive. Organizers of the drive say today's event gives people more opportunities to donate.

"We've had some donations from Chances and Services for Youth, as well as First Financial Bank and of course, just everybody in the community that's just eager to give," Lindsey English said.

Miracle on 7ht Street is happening the first weekend of December.

Here's how you can help.

