Vigo County Public Library holds final legislative cracker barrel of 2022 legislative session

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

East Fork White River from near Rivervale to near Williams.

White River from near Elliston to near Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White
River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near
Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Sunday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
19.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Saturday /7:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Tuesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

East Fork White River from near Rivervale to near Williams.

White River from near Elliston to near Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White
River is near Rivervale. The crest of the White River is near
Edwardsport. The crest of the Wabash River is near Hutsonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 1200 PM EDT Sunday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Monday evening and continue falling to 9.8 feet Tuesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County Public Library holds final legislative cracker barrel of 2022 legislative session

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the 2022 legislative session in Indiana comes to a close, local lawmakers gathered to talk about progress made toward several bills.

Now that the 2022 legislative session has wrapped up, lawmakers were asked about two talking points the most.

Those would be the second amendment and education.

News 10 got the chance to speak with representatives Tonya Pfaff and Bruce Borders to hear about the issues and the impact this session had on them.

Two issues that were widely talked about at Saturday's legislative cracker barrel were constitutional carry and House Bill 1134, involving students' curriculum.

House Bill 1127 was passed by the House and Senate and is now on the way to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.

That would repeal the law that requires a person to get a license to carry a handgun.

This is something Rep. Bruce Borders of Jasonville supported, and representative Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute voted against.

"I think it's a shame that it didn't pass, because the bottom line is, it was actually going to, it was actually, it was really to bring parents into their child's educational process," said Borders.

"I would consider it a success that that bill did not make it," said Pfaff.

21% out of all the bills voted on in this year's legislative session were passed, according to Senator Jon Ford of Terre Haute.

162 were with bipartisan support.

One of those bills was house bill 1002, a more than 1% income tax cut.

All lawmakers in attendance, regardless of party said they were in favor of it.

That bill is also heading to Governor Holcomb's desk.

But, the last issue dividing lawmakers was education, in particular House Bill 1134, which would allow students to opt-out of certain topics.

This was something Rep. Borders was in favor of, and Pfaff was against, saying it would chase teachers away from the profession.

"I was opposed to this legislation simply because a lot of law enforcement activists came out, a lot of people from law enforcement said, 'please don't do this,' said Pfaff."

"I want to make sure that people who are lawfully allowed to own a firearm do not have to have a license should they so choose to carry that firearm," said Borders.

Overall, lawmakers said this year's session was relatively short.

They say while it was short, it was also controversial and they feel relieved it has wrapped up.

Recommended for you