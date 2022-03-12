Vigo County Public Library holds final legislative cracker barrel of 2022 legislative session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the 2022 legislative session in Indiana comes to a close, local lawmakers gathered to talk about progress made toward several bills.
Now that the 2022 legislative session has wrapped up, lawmakers were asked about two talking points the most.
Those would be the second amendment and education.
News 10 got the chance to speak with representatives Tonya Pfaff and Bruce Borders to hear about the issues and the impact this session had on them.
Two issues that were widely talked about at Saturday's legislative cracker barrel were constitutional carry and House Bill 1134, involving students' curriculum.
House Bill 1127 was passed by the House and Senate and is now on the way to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.
That would repeal the law that requires a person to get a license to carry a handgun.
This is something Rep. Bruce Borders of Jasonville supported, and representative Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute voted against.
"I think it's a shame that it didn't pass, because the bottom line is, it was actually going to, it was actually, it was really to bring parents into their child's educational process," said Borders.
"I would consider it a success that that bill did not make it," said Pfaff.
21% out of all the bills voted on in this year's legislative session were passed, according to Senator Jon Ford of Terre Haute.
162 were with bipartisan support.
One of those bills was house bill 1002, a more than 1% income tax cut.
All lawmakers in attendance, regardless of party said they were in favor of it.
That bill is also heading to Governor Holcomb's desk.
But, the last issue dividing lawmakers was education, in particular House Bill 1134, which would allow students to opt-out of certain topics.
This was something Rep. Borders was in favor of, and Pfaff was against, saying it would chase teachers away from the profession.
"I was opposed to this legislation simply because a lot of law enforcement activists came out, a lot of people from law enforcement said, 'please don't do this,' said Pfaff."
"I want to make sure that people who are lawfully allowed to own a firearm do not have to have a license should they so choose to carry that firearm," said Borders.
Overall, lawmakers said this year's session was relatively short.
They say while it was short, it was also controversial and they feel relieved it has wrapped up.