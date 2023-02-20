Vigo County Prosecutor's Office among departments seeking a raise from the county council

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt is asking the Vigo County Council to raise the base pay for his deputy prosecutors from $67,000 to $80,000.
He says as it stands right now, they can't get their two open positions filled, retain employees, or compete with surrounding counties.
There are currently 12 full-time deputy prosecutors, a chief deputy, and six part-time workers, but he says with the rising number of cases and backlog from Covid-19 -- they can't keep up.
"We don't feel that we'll be able to continue to do our jobs. I can't expect people for 60 some thousand dollars a year -- to work more than 40 hours a week. That's what's happening -- just trying to keep up with everything," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said.
Vigo County Council President Todd Thacker tells News 10 he wants to be fair to all county departments.
He says they are going over the Baker Tilly Salary study as we speak. So far, they have found that 10% of county employees are underpaid or in the "low."
"The prosecutor's are right there in the medium. That's where we're trying to get everybody else. So, what about the difficulties that we're having manning those positions? Isn't that we should address first? The ones that are below low?" Vigo County Council President Todd Thacker said.
He says the prosecutor's office request has a price tag of $503,000. So, they have a lot to discuss. This includes getting details on how efficient the six part-time employees are.
Also this month, the Vigo County Clerk's Office and Vigo County Juvenile Center requested raises.
"We're trying to treat everyone the same. We'll give them an opportunity once we roll out this Baker Tilly study. If any department doesn't feel like they're being treated fairly -- they'll have an appeal process."
The council's newly formed Baker Tilly Study Committee will meet this Friday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex. It is open to the public.