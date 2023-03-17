Vigo County property values are rising. Here's what that means come tax season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Property assessment rates in Vigo County are going up, according to the county assessor's office.
This could also lead to slightly higher property taxes. Your home is probably worth more money than it was at this time last year.
Vigo County assessor Kevin Gardner says if you've paid attention to the housing market, you've probably noticed homes getting more expensive. He says in some cases, people have been in bidding wars over the past couple of years to buy a house or land.
"If they've got a house that's sold on their block or in their neighborhood, most of the time they'll see it hasn't been on the market for very long, and it sold for either asking price or more," Gardner said.
Gardner says many people have likely had trouble buying a house for a cheaper price in the last couple of years.
He says with prices going up, the state requires the county to adjust its property assessment rates. He says it will be a 5-20% adjustment.
This means if your home is worth $100,000, it will now be worth anywhere between $105,000-120,000. He says he thinks the hot housing market will cool off before long.
"Right now, it's still a seller's market, but it's starting to equalize a little bit, and you'll start to see it become a buyer's market sometime in the near future," Gardner said.
Gardner says this will probably be the case until 2024.
"People looking to buy a house, they're going to pay asking price or maybe a little bit more. In six months to a year, you're going to see that be asking price or a little bit less," Gardner said.
Gardner says with increasing property assessment rates, property taxes often go up as well.
He says there probably won't be hard numbers as to how much just yet but doesn't want property owners to panic.
"If you get a sticker shock and it shows that their assessment went up $10,000, their taxes aren't going to go up anywhere near that. It's going to be a smaller percentage if anything," Gardner said.
Gardner says you can contact the assessor's office if you have any questions or want to dispute your property value.
You can call the office at 812-462-3358 or visit their website here.