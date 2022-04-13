 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site .

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg


.Rainfall amounts greater than 1 inch in some locations will lead to
lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White,
and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County property taxes have been mailed. Learn how you can pay them

  • 0
Wednesday is property tax payment day - here's how you can make sure your bill is paid on time

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County property tax bills have been mailed. 

The spring property tax deadline for online payments is Tuesday, May 10.

The Vigo County Treasurer's Office has a new website for online payments and finding other information.

The website is lowtaxinfo.com.

If you want to pay by phone, that number is 877-445-3675. 

Starting Monday, April 18, you can make payments at any Vigo County Brank of the following banks 

  • First Financial Bank 
  • Old National Bank 
  • The Hometown Savings Bank
  • First Farmers Bank and Trust 
  • Fifth Third Bank 
  • Riddell National Bank

