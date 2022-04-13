Vigo County property taxes have been mailed. Learn how you can pay them

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County property tax bills have been mailed.
The spring property tax deadline for online payments is Tuesday, May 10.
The Vigo County Treasurer's Office has a new website for online payments and finding other information.
The website is lowtaxinfo.com.
If you want to pay by phone, that number is 877-445-3675.
Starting Monday, April 18, you can make payments at any Vigo County Brank of the following banks
- First Financial Bank
- Old National Bank
- The Hometown Savings Bank
- First Farmers Bank and Trust
- Fifth Third Bank
- Riddell National Bank