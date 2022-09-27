Vigo County poll workers needed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - While the deadline for voter registration is quickly approaching, the need for paid volunteer poll workers is getting more and more pressing.
Mary Kay Mitchell has been a volunteer poll worker in Vigo county for eight years. With the information about the shortage she says, "If I am not there who is going to be there?"
Vigo county voter registration is currently looking for two republican poll workers to round out their paid volunteers.
The democratic positions have already been filled.
Mitchell explained that most of their help comes from older volunteers.
"It's the younger people that they have to get," she said. "I am probably one of the younger ones, and that is saying not too good."
Volunteers are paid hourly for early election poll working at $12.85 an hour. On election day, volunteers make a minimum of $170 for the day. Although there are only a few remaining spots, board of voter registration co-director Bob Lawson explained that there is an alternate list for those wanting to be involved.
"Since last week I have had six poll workers that had verified that they would be able to work that, due to various reason, they are not going to work for us now," he said. "The alternate list has come in very handy."
Lawson went on to explain that all applications for volunteers are welcomed. He also said that the best case scenario is to get someone hooked from an early age.
"We always would love to hear from everyone," he said. "As I said, we do not turn anyone's application away...I think it's great if we can get someone to come in when they are younger."
Mitchell says while voting is important...people can help in more ways than one.
"So, we need these young people to start realizing they have to get out and not only vote, but they need to help," she said "If I am not doing anything that day...I can volunteer."
If you are looking to get involved and volunteer you can call the voter registration office at 812-462-3393