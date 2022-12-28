Vigo County parks to receive infrastructure work

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department continues to work on its capital improvement plan.
The parks superintendent says there's been a lot of infrastructure work in the past several years.
This year, the department installed new water lines and frost-free hydrants at park properties.
The department was paying thousands of dollars to fix water leaks.
Work this year also included new electricity panels at campground sites.
Parks superintendent Adam Grossman says 80 percent of campers come for vacations. So it's essential to have these things fixed to keep people coming back.
"We were losing service during the camping season. And that's inconvenient for people who want to plug in. We want to offer our best when people get here, and that's what we've done," Grossman said.
Fowler park will see some more electric work in the new year.