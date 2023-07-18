Vigo County parks reopen after storms

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is still working to clear storm debris from its parks.

Commissioner Chris Switzer says all of the parks have reopened.

Debris has been cleared off the roads. But some places need some more attention - especially along the trails.

Switzer says county crews will make quick work of the project.

"This is something that we didn't really plan on happening. And we had to take some of our manpower to clean up a lot of this stuff, but back to normal as quickly as possible," Switzer said.

A lot of the trees cleared from the parks were taken to the county disposal site. If you've got debris to clean up, you can still take it to that location this week.