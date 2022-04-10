Vigo County Parks announces new summer camp opportunity

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Looking for a local adventure?
Vigo County Parks is offering a new camp opportunity this summer! It's an outdoor adventure camp at Fowler Park.
The goal is to teach kids all different kinds of skills and fun activities!
Campers will get the chance to go kayaking, fishing, and mountain biking over at Griffin Bike Park.
Organizers say they are excited to introduce this camp to the community!
"It is a great opportunity to get the kids outside...get them some outdoor skills they may not normally get, and we are doing it in Terre Haute and it is a great camp," Vigo County Parks Natural Resource Programmer Sean Sluyter said.
The camp runs from June 20th to the 24th. It will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kids ages 10 to 15-years-old are eligible. It is $125 per camper.
You can sign up here.