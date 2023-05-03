Vigo County Parks and Recreation submits a request for more money for the Markle Mill Dam projects

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council held its sunshine meeting tonight. One of the topics of discussion was the controversial Markle Mill Dam demolition. Vigo County park officials are now asking for more money for the project.
As we've told you before, the Markle Mill Dam holds a special place in many northsiders' hearts. With the demolition coming up, county officials want to make sure the site looks its best.
The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department superintendent, Adam Grossman, put in an appropriation totaling $121,000 to complete the Markle Mill Dam project.
A $16,000 matching grant will go towards demolition of the dam itself. The rest will go to other park improvements. Those will cost over $100,000.
Some improvements for the park include:
$27,000 for play equipment
$4,700 for signage for the history of the dam
$4,700 for tree and vegetation clean-up
$35,600 for a new paved parking lot
$8,000 for an updated 9-11 memorial area
$31,000 for the demolition itself.
Vigo County commissioner, Chris Switzer, says that even though there'll be some big changes coming up, they plan to stay true to the heritage of the area.
"We've heard there's hand-hued beams underneath the concrete and stuff like that. If we can find that, that'd be magnificent to keep in the historical society museum or even keep on site there at the park. We'll figure out some ways to really make sure that that stays there and people can still see what was once there," said Switzer.
Again this was just a sunshine meeting, meaning nothing was decided. This will be voted on next week. But, the county hopes to hear if it will get a second round of funding in June or July.