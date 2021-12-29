Vigo County officials work to keep the health department's COVID-19 response funded

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County officials are working together to keep the health department's COVID-19 response funded.
Under President Trump's administration, local counties were given federal 'Cares Act' money for COVID-related expenses.
Vigo County received between $3 and $4 million.
County Commissioner Chris Switzer told News 10 that money is used for things like contact tracers, vaccinators and vaccine education. He told us there is still money in the pot.
The commissioner and the council president had a meeting on Wednesday with Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken. We were told that the meeting was to talk about the best ways to use the money moving into 2022.
We received a statement from Dr. Brucken on Wednesday afternoon. It said: